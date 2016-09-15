Stockwood Ladies start with victory over Peterborough

Stockwood Park Ladies began their Women’s NC East Two season with an excellent 29-24 victory over Peterborough Ladies at the weekend.

Debbie McHugh went over twice, while Aisha Abdulla, Chloe Baxter and Ellen Walsh all crossed the line too.

The team are looking for new members to join their squad for the upcoming season.

This year will be the club’s first campaign in a league after a successful recruitment drive last season.

The club are looking for girls aged 13 to 17 and women over 18, with training taking place on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, between 7pm-9pm at Stockwood Park RFC, London Road.

For further information, email club captain Freya Casemore at freya.casemore@hotmail.com.