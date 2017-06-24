Storey finishes off season with a superb win

Lutonian boxer Frankie Storey rounded off his first season as a senior with victory in Balham on Saturday.

Storey beat Jo Maya of Small Holdings ABC, who was five years his senior and had an unblemished record before meeting Luton’s dangerous southpaw.

The victory means a clean sweep of wins for Storey under the tutelage of new coach Sean Murphy at Finchley ABC.

As well as this, he is beginning to demonstrate a maturity far beyond his 18 years, as he said: “In the first 30 seconds I caught him with about three lefts. He couldn’t come forward so I was just counter punching him.

“I had to use my ring craft well, and draw him on to my shots.”

Having finished a successful season, his next stop is an international sparring camp in Spain, as Storey added: “I’m really excited to get out there, I know it will be a tough week but it’s all experience for me for the new season.”

A lot depends on what happens in the next few months, if we join England Boxing I would love to fight in the Haringey Box Cup next year.”