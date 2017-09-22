Udofia is out to make it six of the best

Luton boxer Linus Udofia knows he can’t afford to take anything for granted when he steps into the ring against Ashley Bailey Dumetz at York Hall this weekend.

The 24-year-old is part of the Goodwin Promotions ‘Date with Destiny’ bill on Saturday evening, which also includes Wadi Camacho defending his Southern Area Cruiserweight title against Ossie Jervier.

With five wins to his name, Udofia takes on the 33-year-old Dumetz from Brixton who has two victories and two defeats, as the former Hockwell BC fighter, said: “This guy is no joke, he’s coming out there to put it on me.

“I’ve had to be taking my training 100 per cent and it has given me more fuel for this fight too.

“There’s a lot of pressure on my shoulders and I’m not looking past this guy as he won the Haringey Box Cup so had a decent amateur career too.

“I want these kind of test though, I don’t want to just rack up 10, 12 wins as then I’d been in trouble going into the fights like this.

“I’ve had no injuries so far, I’m feeling really good and my diet is great thanks to D&I Family Butchers who have sorted me out.”