An Utterly great night of music and poetry in Luton

Music, spoken-word poetry and artistic expression will be celebrated when Utter! Lutonia returns to the Hat Factory on Thursday, June 1.

The night will feature an array of talented writers, musicians and poets, all skilled at performing in an invigorating and engaging style.

Music comes from Slate Islands. Their debut single You Are The One was described by SoundsXP as “witty and more than a little disturbing,” while their album The Corner of Your Eye will be coming out on Blang Records later in the year.

Also on the bill is Ian McEwen, whose poems have appeared widely in magazines including Poetry Wales, Shearsman, Long Poem Magazine, Rialto and Poetry Review. The Stammering Man was a winner in the Templar pamphlet competition 2010 and his collection Intermittent Beings was published by Cinnamon in 2013. His work Father Lost Lost was highly commended by the Forward Prize judges in the single poem category 2014.

They are joined by Mp Yamfam, kingpin of Luton’s Soul Food Poetry scene, and Nakiliah Tumaini, whose pieces incorporate culture, her spiritual beliefs and life experiences.

The line-up is completed by Slippy Skills and Grace Froggatt, while the evening is hosted by Luton’s own “People’s Poet” Lee Nelson, who has performed across the country for more than 20 years.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with the show starting at 8pm.

Admission costs £5 or £3 for concessions.