Art exhibition celebrates Luton

An art exhibition celebrating Luton’s diverse heritage has been brought to Stockwood Discovery Centre.

Imrana Mahmood put together an evening of live performances as part of the launch event on Thursday, April 20.

Beyond Borders: ‘The Art of Integration exhibition was launched in front of a packed audience at the Discovery Centre and remains open to the public until Monday, June 19.

It features a photographic exhibition with images from photographer Peter Sanders capturing the cultural diversity of the Muslim world, and examples of work from local photographers capturing inspiring moments around the town.

The launch event also showcased the official screening of a short documentary, Beyond Borders, produced by Imrana and in collaboration with Luton-based filmmaker, Lydia Howe.

The film focuses on those making amazing contributions to the town, including a musician, tattoo artist and youth worker.

Imrana said: “I am immensely proud of Luton and passionate about creating a new body of work which captures the richness of our town.

“It was time, for me personally, to promote and highlight all the things that make Luton a fantastic town to live in.”

Fahim Qureshi, of Luton Culture, welcomed guests to the event and introduced it as an important and influential project for Luton.

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Vinod Taylor, attended the event, he said: “It was a vibrant and amazing evening.”