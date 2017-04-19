Black comedy for adults only in Toddington

Jez Butterworth’s gritty gangster black comedy Mojo takes to the stage in Toddington next month.

The play originally premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 1995, and its 2013 revival starred Rupert Grint in his first ever stage role, with Ben Whishaw as Baby. It was made into a full-length feature film in 1997.

Mojo is a fast-paced play that takes the audience inside London’s nightclub culture in the 50s. Set in the Atlantic club in Soho, it follows the story of would-be rock’n’roll star Johnny Silver on the road to fame and fortune in 1958.

But life is not meant to be kind to Johnny.

His jealous manager Ezra is all set to stand in his way, and rival gang boss Sam Ross seems to be taking rather too much interest in him.

When a body is found sawn in half in the dustbin, events take a darker turn, as the gang in the Atlantic begin to fear for their lives.

The play is being staged by Toddington Amateur Dramatic Society. Spokeswoman Sue Sachon said: “Amid the chilling fear and gory underside of this play runs a current of delicious, dark humour. Miss it if you dare.”

The play is for suitable for ages 18 and over and contains violence and adult language.

Mojo will be staged at the TADS Theatre in Conger Lane, Toddington at 7.45 pm on May 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Tickets cost £8, or £6 for concessions.

Visit the website at www.tadstheatre.org or call 07952 633234 to book or for more information.