Britain’s Got Talent in Luton next week

Bedfordshire’s best performers are invited to rise to the challenge next week as Britain’s Got Talent rolls into Luton.

Producers from Thames TV, makers of the show, will be at the California Inn on Chapel Street on December 12 as they go through the first round of local auditions for over 18s.

And the following day, they will be at The Mall giving the same opportunity to under 18s.

Thames TV’s Marcus Rose said: “The California Inn has a steady stream of regulars and legendary cabaret acts and is a welcoming and friendly place.

“Having had a chat with owner Tina, we felt it was a good location to go to in order to find the great variety we are looking for for Britain’s Got Talent.”

The team will be holding auditions at the bar in Chapel Street on Monday, December 12 from 8pm until about 11pm. Anyone wanting to perform should register by emailing info@cali-bars.co.uk by 5pm on Friday, December 9.

Marcus went on: “There will be filming on the night and the footage will go to the executive producers who will then decide which acts they want to take further. We would like to meet a lot of new talent with a lot of variety, not just singers but of course they are welcome.”

Those who pass the first round of auditions will be in line for a chance of TV stardom in front of judges Simon Cowell and David Walliams.

And it’s a delight for the California Inn, which was relaunched in July this year with The Voice star Jordan Gray providing entertainment.

Tina Haynes, owner of Cali Bars, said: “It’s an honour to have been approached to host the Luton auditions for Britain’s Got Talent.

“Here at the Cali, we’re very proud of the live entertainment we put on and we can’t wait to show Thames TV the talent our area has to offer.”

For those aged under 18, The Mall will also be holding auditions for Britain’s Got Talent on Tuesday, December 13 from 12noon to 4pm at the old LA Shoes unit, near the indoor market entrance.

Under 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall, said: “We know there’s a lot of talent here in Luton, so we’re excited to see what our shoppers bring to the Britain’s Got Talent auditions at The Mall.

“It was great having George Sampson here in The Mall recently to open Anytime Fitness – perhaps we’ll find the next dancing star at these auditions!”

Besides Britain’s Got Talent, The California Inn also held a fundraiser for World Aids Day last Saturday hosted by drag queen Vicki Vivacious. The event raised much-needed funds for LGBT Links Luton.