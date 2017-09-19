Explore the musical galaxy of Kosmos at Luton concert

Luton Music opens its 2017-18 season by celebrating the music of Eastern Europe with violin, viola and accordion trio Kosmos.

The musicians offer a combination of tango, Gypsy, Balkan and Japanese music referencing classical composers.

Violinist Harriet MacKenzie, viola player Meg Hamilton and accordionist Miloš Milivojević have crafted a programme unique to Kosmos, inspired by music from all around the globe.

Kosmos have performed all over Europe as well as at the UK’s most prestigious music festivals and venues, including London’s Southbank Centre, Institute of Contemporary Arts and Kings Place. The Times has hailed their “telepathic rapport, dazzling virtuosity, serious scholarship, and impeccable musicianship”.

Music on Mondays 2017 - 18 season is a major landmark for Luton Music, which is leaving its traditional home of many years at Luton Library Theatre and moving to various venues in and around Luton. The bulk of its concerts will be held in The Bear Club.

Luton Sixth Form College, St Mary’s Church and Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church are also venues on its travels this season.

Tickets cost £16 for adults including pensioners, £10 for registered students, unemployed and disabled people, and free for under-18s in education.

Call 01582 878100 to book.