Firework display at Popes Meadow

Luton Fireworks will return to Popes Meadow on Saturday, November 5.

The free event is organised by Luton Borough Council and gates will open at 6.30pm with the display starting at 7.30pm.

London Luton Airport Ltd will be sponsoring the event. The company wanted to sponsor the evening as part of its work to raise the profile of the airport and as a way of acknowledging the support they get from Luton residents.

Councillor Andy Malcolm, chair of London Luton Airport ltd, said: “We really value the support we get from the people of Luton and are always looking for ways to say thank you. The Popes Meadow fireworks display has always been popular and this is why we are happy to support the council to make it happen again this year.

It’s going to be a great evening and will be fantastic to see communities come together once again to enjoy an excellent display and to celebrate the town.”

Leader of Luton Borough Council, councillor Hazel Simmons, said: “On behalf of Luton Council, I would like to thank LLAL for their very generous offer which means we can put on brilliant fireworks display. I know residents really value this annual event and I’m pleased we can offer this yet again for all to enjoy, free of charge.”