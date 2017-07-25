Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From wild adventures to rootsy blues, there's lots going on...

Bear Grylls Wild Survival Academy, Whipsnade Zoo, July 29 to September 3

Adventurers searching for a wild summer experience should look no further than ZSL Whipsnade Zoo as it debuts the brand new Bear Grylls Wild Survival Academy this summer.Visitors to the UK’s largest zoo will become real wildlife explorers and can put their Bear Grylls-inspired survival skills to the test with a host of invigorating challenges and exciting activities. Visitors can take part in a thrilling assault course, learn how to build shelters and test their knowledge in a wildlife ID quiz. Intrepid adventurers can also try a selection of wild foods, including fruit, herbs and even mealworms, to gain a sense of how foraging for sustainable and nutritional food sources in the wild could be crucial to survival. Budding conservationists and youngsters aspiring to be the next Bear Grylls can learn how to track and study animal behaviour at the Observation Station. A number of live talks and shows will take place daily for visitors to find out how animals, and humans, can survive in the harshest conditions in the wild – with challenges for brave souls.

Details: www.zsl.org



Brick Wonders, Stockwood Discovery Centre, Luton, until September 3

For the third year running, Lego bricks are invading Stockwood Discovery Centre in the form of Brick Wonders, an exhibition that recreates amazing sights from around the world. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents. From an Egyptian pyramid to the natural pyramid of the Matterhorn, the bustle of Old London Bridge to the awesome natural display of the Aurora Australis, Brick Wonders is a treat for all Lego fans.

Details: www.lutonculture.com



Blues and soul acts, Bear Club, Mill Yard, 24A Guildford Street, Luton, July 28 and 29

Rootsy sounds abound at the Bear Club in the next few days. Laura Holland is inspired and energised by the classic sounds of Chess and Stax Records. She appears on July 28 with a glorious six-piece band with horns. The Cliff Brown Band return to The Bear on July 29, bringing their mix of Chicago, Texas and Jump Jive blues blended with the funky jamming styles of

New Orleans.

Details: www.the-bear.club



Theatre in Museums: The Time Traveller, Wardown House and Museum, August 2

The recently refurbished Wardown House Museum and Gallery is a beautiful place for a grand tour, but the tours this summer are by no means ordinary. Join the fantastical Time Travellers on a journey bringing history to life with Theatre in the Museum perfor-mances. Whizz through time as you help them solve puzzles and reveal mysteries. You may even want to blend in by wearing period clothes. The performance is running on various dates throughout the summer holidays.

Details: www.lutonculture.com



Awesome Archeology, until July 28 and Victorian Delights, July 31 to August 4, Wrest Park

English Heritage will host a series of spectacular summer events at Wrest Park in Bedfordshire this summer which promise to keep the whole family entertained throughout the school holidays. Every week during the summer break there will be different events for children of all ages to enjoy. The summer programme kicks off this week with Awesome Archaeology until Friday. Youngsters can get their hands dirty as they become daring archaeologists on a mini dig for the day. Recreate ancient faces by layering plasticine onto their bones, and try out the GeoPhys kit to scan what lies under the ground. Discover hidden treasures and fantastic finds while excavating the secrets of Wrest Park. Then from Monday, July 31, to Friday, August 4, it’s time for Victorian Delights, when young visitors will be able to get lost in a world of fun as they travel back to Victorian days. There will be plenty of drama with stories about Queen Victoria and her grandchildren. Visitors can also discover innovative inventions and tremendous toys. And visitors on Sundays can enjoy live music from brass bands, too.

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark