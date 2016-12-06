Help find Santa in new show in Luton

Three Santa super-fans have come together in their headquarters in Luton to catch a glimpse of the elusive Saint Nick.

Full House Theatre is returing to the Library Theatre with a new show which aims to capture every child’s excitement of waiting for Father Christmas on Christmas Eve.

The Night Before Christmas follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters (SSSH!) as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’ movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments.

As creators of previous hit festive productions including A Christmas Carol and The Elves and the Shoemaker, Full House Theatre promise to dazzle with this new show.

And there’s a chance for youngsters to join the Secret Society of Santa Hunters in their hunt for Santa by submitting a drawing of what they think Santa looks like – with a chance of having the image featured in the show. Send all entries to The Hat Factory Arts Centre or email marketing@lutonculture.com.

Full House Theatre is a Bedfordshire based charity and arts organisation. It works with children, young people and their families in schools, theatres, community spaces and other venues.

The Night Before Christmas runs from Monday December 12 December to Saturday December 24.

Tickets cost £12, £10 for concessions and £9 for over-60s. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to call.