Night Wolf: travelling the world for musical dreams!

A talented Luton music producer is making a name for the town as he takes his music across the globe with his new EP launch.

Ryan Wilcox, 30, who originally lived in Luton’s Tennyson Road, High Town and Park Street, is also known by the name of Night Wolf and will be releasing his new EP, Learning Pace Of Travel, on January 28.

A few years ago the global entrepreneur took to the road and is currently based in Budapest, seeking worldwide radio play and a label to work with.

Ryan said: “The EP’s title reflects Night Wolf’s life, as I am working on a project called Song Of Travel, which sees Night Wolf travel around 10 countries allowing all he meets to become involved in the making of one song that will be completed at the end of the journey.

“The lyrics included in the songs from Learning Pace of Travel are all relevant to different emotions, conflicts and experiences travelling.

“Due to the music being produced on the go, whilst in France, Poland , England and Hungary, the title is very fitting for this EP release!”

Learning Pace Of Travel is a collection of genres from a mix of talented artists including Charles X, AMRA, Kite, and Luton’s Mill Zilla and Elsadie Smith and Night Wolf, a mixture of Trip Hop, Electronic, Pop and R+B.

Ryan said: “Luton will always have a special place in my heart.

“I have great and very fond memories of growing up in Luton - granted there was not much to do but we made our own fun.

“I loved my teenage years in Luton, the music scene was great from all day Ska days at Saddlers to every Friday at The Edge.

“I was in various local rock bands, and we had our first gig in Luton at The George II.”

Ryan is hoping for a management contract to start soon with Atlantic Artists , whilst he is currently working on his next EP.

He said: “I will be coming back to Luton in the near future to visit friends and have a blast of nostalgia!”