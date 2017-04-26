Relationships fuel thriller on Dunstable stage

A psychological thriller with twists and turns aplenty comes to Dunstable next month.

The Business of Murder, by Richard Harris, has been a critical and popular success in the West End. It is being presented by Dunstable Rep at the Little Theatre from Friday, May 5, to Saturday, May 13.

The play centres on the interlocking triangular relationship between Dee, a successful television playwright played by Leanne Lyndsey White, Hallet, a detective superintendent, played by Iain Wood, and Stone, a humourless, prissy man played by Alistair Brown.

Director Adam Croft said: “This is a play that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout — the true hallmark of a top-notch psychological thriller.

“The cast are absolutely fantastic. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to cast three of the finest actors in the region, and I know the audiences are going to love their performance.

“It’s a plot that twists and turns from the start and always keeps surprising you. Forget toilet breaks — you won’t want to take your eyes off the stage.”

Call the box office on 01582 204021 or email tickets@littletheatre.org.uk to book or for more information about the play.