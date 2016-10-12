Starting a new life in another country

Paddy is a brand new musical and drama that tells the story of emigration in all its shapes and forms. The two hour production focuses on a young Irish emigrant called Patrick Murphy who leaves Mayo in the Republic of Ireland in the Sixties.

He leaves behind his heartbroken mother, grandmother and childhood sweetheart as, like so many others before him, he heads for the building sites of London.

He vows to return soon with enough money to set up a better life in Ireland. However, on the night of his arrival Patrick has a chance encounter and his life is about to change forever.

From an ordinary labourer Patrick quickly establishes himself as a young man keen to make an impression and quickly climbs the ladder of success. However, with success comes temptation and Patrick experiences a rollercoaster of emotions and experiences for the next 25 years.

The story unfolds in a unique and entertaining way with 13 original songs painting a vivid picture of where the various characters are at any given time. The scenes and songs are perfectly placed to allow the story of Patrick Murphy’s trials and tribulations in London to unfold before the audience.

Mixing comedy with emotion and reality is never easy but Paddy finds the balance perfectly as the true story of emigration is told in a sensitive yet revealing way.

Murphy is played by Tommy Fleming, one of Ireland’s most popular and successful artists, and the play is a natural progression in a career that has seen him perform sellout solo concerts across the country and in the UK and America.

He said: “Emigration has touched practically every family in Ireland and I think we’ve gone about putting on a production that deals with it in a very unique way. I’ve always wanted to act so to be able to mix both acting and singing is really exciting.”

Director Tommy Marren said: “People love a good story and I can promise them that Paddy isn’t just a moving story but is also features some incredible songs. We’ve gone to great lengths to make sure that the drama and the music sit comfortably together. The whole show is charged with emotion, comedy and strong songs.”

Paddy is at Watford Colosseum at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 22. Tickets £28.50, book online at www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk or call the box office on 01923 571102.