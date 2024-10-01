Luton’s landmark celebration of art, culture, and community to be officially unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to announce the completion of the transformative "Rough Gemstones" mural project, an extraordinary new public artwork by internationally renowned artist Silvia Lerín.

The vibrant mural, located on Silver Street and Library Road, will be officially unveiled by the artist during a small ceremony taking place on Wednesday, 23 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, which has been in progress since July, brings a colourful and intricate geometric design to the heart of Luton, symbolising the unity, creativity, and diversity of the town’s 225,226 residents.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mural’s stunning emerald hues, chosen by the local community through a public vote, represent the brilliance of Luton’s multicultural identity and its bright future.

Jacki Flower, BID Operation Manager, expressed her excitement about the mural’s completion, she said: “Thanks to the support of Luton Borough Council, the Culture Trust Luton, and Luton Point, we are thrilled to finally reveal this incredible addition to our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Silvia Lerín’s mural is not just an artwork; it’s a celebration of our community’s creativity, resilience, and unity.”

Silvia Lerín, a celebrated Spanish visual artist based in Luton, is known for her striking use of colour and bold geometric patterns. Her work has been exhibited in Germany, Spain, and the UK, and she is the recipient of prestigious accolades including the Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant.

With this mural, Silvia continues to enrich the public art scene and cultural identity of Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This mural is part of Luton BID’s ongoing mission to enhance the town centre’s aesthetic and economic appeal, encouraging both locals and visitors to engage with the area in new ways.

The project is a testament to Luton's strong community spirit and its support for creative initiatives that reflect the town’s evolving identity.