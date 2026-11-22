Wells at the double as the Hatters hit back

Luton boss Jack Wilshere was quick to heap praise on his side’s display of character following yesterday’s 2-1 comeback victory at Burton Albion.

The Hatters hadn’t triumphed when conceding the first goal on the road during the former England and Arsenal star’s tenure, which began in October last year, as in fact you have to go back to March 11, 2025, when the club were in the Championship for it to happen, Jordan Clark and Thelo Aasgaard netting in a 2-1 victory at Cardiff City.

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With that in mind, the 1,500 travelling fans could have been forgiven for thinking the worst when on-loan Utrecht attacker Emeka Adiele’s shot took a slight deflection to wrongfoot James Shea and put the Brewers ahead with 20 minutes gone.

With Albion’s players desperate to show their own fortitude following a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of MK Dons the previous weekend, the first time boss Gary Bowyer had ever conceded so many throughout his lengthy career, the hosts appeared a tough nut to crack until goalkeeper Corey Addai’s poor clearance was seized upon by Kasey Palmer, who made his way to the penalty before being tripped by Toby Sibbick just after the half hour mark.

Referee Dean Whitestone awarded a penalty that was coolly converted by Nahki Wells for his 10th of the campaign, while the experienced forward then added goal number 11 late in the second half, volleying a loose ball home to secure the points.

Asked about his side’s ability to hit back from the early goal, Wilshere said: “It was big character from the players to come from behind. They made it difficult for us, so it wasn’t through a lack of effort from the players, but we couldn’t get going. We couldn’t break their rhythm of being aggressive and putting balls on us, then they got the goal and it feels like it’s going to be a difficult afternoon.

“The players have to fight, they have to suffer together, and I’ve always said we’ve got the quality and we’re going to create chances. They certainly did that and then in the second half, I thought we dominated for long periods, probably should have had a penalty, but then even after that, we’ve got to show character to keep going, and they did that.

“It's a tough place to come. You don't want to talk about it (6-2 defeat) too much before as you don’t want it to get in the players’ heads, but only one team have won here this season which is Huddersfield.

“They make it difficult for, they’re fighting for their lives, they’re then 6-2 last week, you get a reaction from it and I thought you saw that in the first 20 minutes, they had the better of us and we found it difficult. So credit to the players as it takes character to come back into it.

"We couldn't find our rhythm, they were aggressive, they didn't give us any time on the ball. When we did decide to go over, it wasn't quite going for us. We didn't land on second balls and you have to be able to dig in and suffer in those moments.

“The next goal in that game was really important, but we capitalised on a mistake. Fair play to Kasey and a good finish from Nahki. After that, I thought you could see the game and what we had to do to try and win it. The player executed that in the second half and fair play to them.”

Wells had gone close three times before he scored the all-important winner, as Dan Gore’s shot was also charged down, while Liam Walsh’s half volley was touched over the bar too, as substitute Callum Marshall had a clear spotkick waved away by Whitestone, when he had his shirt pulled by Curtis Tilt inside the box,

It led Wilshere to add: “The good thing is we keep creating chances, we create good chances as well. I think it’s a stonewall penalty, but credit to the players, you have to keep going and keep going and I liked our goal.

“It’s the second phase of a set-piece where you have to keep it alive and it’s a scrappy goal. We can definitely get more of them and then we have to have the character to see it out and they showed big character. Second half I thought we were really good and deserved it, but a difficult place to come, so fair play to the players.”