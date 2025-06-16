Luton Hoo to host summer historic vehicle event in aid of NSPCC

More classic vehicles on show at last year's event.

Historic, classic and sports vehicle enthusiasts are invited to attend the Classics in the Walled Garden event at Luton Hoo Estate this summer.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday 2nd July 2025, enthusiasts will showcase their cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles with proceeds going to the NSPCC and the Luton Hoo Estate Walled Garden project.

Now in its 16th year, the event, run by a small team of local volunteers, is ready to welcome dedicated supporters, first time attendees and car clubs and retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Worth, Committee Chair for the event, said, “We very much look forward to welcoming enthusiasts to gather with friends and meet in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, in the height of summer. Funds raised will benefit both the NSPCC and the Luton Hoo Estate Walled Garden restoration project.”

Some of the vehicles showcased at last year's event.

Guided tours of the garden will also be available. The Walled Garden is well-known to many as a historic five-acre garden, enclosed by an 18th century octagonal wall, with glass houses and the second largest conservatory in the country.

Lisa Radcliffe, NSPCC Fundraising Manager for Bedfordshire, said: “Around 80% of our income comes through donations, so events like this are essential to help us continue to be there for struggling children and young people.”

Last year, Childline delivered almost 200,000 counselling sessions to children and young people across the UK. While the location a child is calling from may sometimes be unknown, it’s estimated that around 8,500 of these sessions took place with children across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia Lancaster, Luton Hoo Estate Manager, said, “Designed by Capability Brown, Luton Hoo’s Walled Garden, its Mackenzie Moncur glasshouses and the rare service buildings are some of the most important in the country. The restoration project, now in its 25th year, continues to revive, repair and re-imagine the garden for the enjoyment of all.”

Tickets are available now, to find out more please visit: Classics In The Walled Garden - Home

For enquiries, please email [email protected]

If you would like to find out more about the NSPCC and its important work, please visit: www.nspcc.org.uk/