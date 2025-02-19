Review: Ghost Stories spooks audiences at Milton Keynes Theatre

Ghost Stories comes to Milton Keynes Theatre this week

First up, an admission… I’m easily scared. I jump out of my skin at anything remotely frightening that my family choose to subject me to when they make their Netflix Saturday night horror movie selection (give me comedy any day of the week!).

But feeling brave I nevertheless decided to give Ghost Stories a chance on Tuesday night at Milton Keynes Theatre despite the warning issued: “We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.”

It’s also not recommended for under 15s and the warning continues: “Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension”.

I entered the theatre prepared to be terrified and thought I might just leave 90 minutes later (no interval with this one) haunted by what I’d just witnessed and shaking like a leaf!

Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s supernatural thriller was last seen in the UK in 2019 when, after a celebrated run at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, the show transferred to the Ambassador’s Theatre for its latest West End Run. It embarked on a partial UK tour in early 2020, but this was cut short by the pandemic.

The show opens with Professor Goodman (Dan Tetsell) embarking on an investigation of three apparent hauntings. The professor is a sceptic who believes the mind plays tricks on you and shapes what you think you see and hear.

The first story is recounted by Tony Matthews (David Cardy), a bored nightwatchman in a deserted factory who tries to keep himself entertained in his tiny office throughout the night between the two-hourly circuits patrolling the building.

The second focuses on nervous student Simon Rifkind (Eddie Loodmer-Elliott) who is driving home in the dead of night after a party and runs into a spot of trouble.

And finally we’ve wealthy businessman Mike Priddle (Clive Mantle) who is awaiting his first child and has prepped a nursery in his home in anticipation of a new addition to the family.

The actors are superb at setting the scene and allowing the tension to slowly build up – and the play teases us on when we might experience a real fright or two.

I can’t really go any further into the plot for fear of spoiling it for the future audiences, but the sets, special effects and lighting are all brilliantly done as we let our imaginations run wild as to how each story will pan out.

You’ll find yourself peering into the shadows to try to work out if there really was something odd lurking in the background, or was it your mind playing tricks on you?

The paranormal jump scares are impressive and cleverly done, but I’m not sure I’d file them under the promised “extreme shock” category – so perhaps I’m not actually the scaredy-cat I thought I was!

Ghost Stories runs until Saturday. Book your tickets here...