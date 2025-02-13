Young people to celebrate their town as part of Luton is Home photography competition

One of the winning entries from the competition last year

The ‘Luton is Home’ photography competition returns for the fourth year, inviting young people to showcase their creativity by celebrating their hometown.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To take part, young people (aged 11 to 16) will have the chance to show off their photography skills as part of the competition.

Using their smartphone or cameras, they capture images they feel represent Luton. There are prizes on offer for the winning entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those pupils who create the winning entries will be invited to The Big Iftar Luton at Crescent Hall on Friday 14 March 2025 where they will be presented with a certificate and their prize.

To find out more about the competition, teachers are asked to register their interest as a school by emailing [email protected].

Luton is Home project partners include Unleashing Potential, Inspire FM, Luton Point, Luton Foodbank and Chiltern Learning Trust.

“The young people of Luton are passionate about their hometown, and through the Luton is Home initiative, we are excited to be able to once again provide this opportunity to enable them to show off their talents,” said Maryam Khalil, Project Worker at Unleashing Potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Tariq, Station Operation Manager of Inspire FM, said: “The town’s young people are at the forefront of many things that are great about Luton. We are delighted to be able to play a part of this delivering this superb competition again.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, said: "It is a privilege to once again support this fantastic initiative that highlights the incredible talent and creativity of Luton's young photographers. We look forward to seeing how the essence of our town is captured through their unique lenses and creative visions."

More information can be found at https://inspirefm.org/pages/luton-is-home-competition