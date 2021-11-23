Curry restaurants in Luton and Dunstable celebrate special awards

Two Luton and Dunstable restaurants have been making their mark in the world of curry making in Bedfordshire.

Vantage Indian Restaurant, in High Street South, won Best Indian Restaurant in the county at the Euro Asia Curry Awards.

And Indian Bonsai Indo Chinese Restaurant and Takeaway, in Archway Parade, Marsh Road won the coveted Best Newcomer at the Euro Asia Curry Awards.

Staff from the Vantage restaurant with their award

Held at Mayfair Venue in Romford, Essex last week, the prestigious annual awards celebrate the very best curry eateries in the UK and the talented, hardworking people behind them.

Vantage owner Mohammed Ali Mojnu said: “We are delighted to win this. We’d like to thank the judges but also our loyal customers who continued to support us throughout the pandemic. It’s been very tough, but thanks to them we’re still here.”

Asked what makes the restaurant stand out he added: “We have the best chefs and our customer service is excellent. Eighty per cent of our customers are regulars which is the best sign that we’re doing things right.”

The restaurant regularly supports local charities, including Keech Hospice and Kids in Action.

Staff from the Indian Bonsai restaurant with their award

Indian Bonsai, which serves a variety of dishes fusing Indian and Chinese flavours, opened during the pandemic last year.

More than 200 restaurants and takeaways serving curries, from Indian to Thai, were nominated for this year’s awards. A panel of expert judges travelled around the country to find out who offered the finest cuisine, customer service and atmosphere, before picking the winners.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were set up in 2015 by Bangladeshi chef Shorif Kahn, who has 20 years of industry experience behind him. He has cooked for a number of well-known figures, including Theresa May.

Shorif said it was more important than ever to celebrate excellence in the industry, when so many restaurants had been badly hit by the pandemic.

He added: “After such a difficult period for restaurants up and down the country, it feels fantastic to be able to showcase and celebrate some of the most talented and hardworking people in our industry.

“Not only do these businesses contribute a huge amount to the UK economy, they’re also loved by their communities. It’s wonderful to see them all open again and thriving.”