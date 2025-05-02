Dunstable family, independent businesses: Howden Insurance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ensuring you are insured by Cllr Peter Hollick Past Mayor of Dunstable

Insurance is a part of one’s life safeguarding against losses; however, it is something of an irony that having a policy, one generally hopes never to have to make a claim. Such is the assurance taking out insurance!

Whether it be for your house (or contents), car, life travel or business or some other insurable interest, you cannot do much better than taking advice from a reliable broker.

Howden, formerly A-Plan, on High Street North near the crossroads, offers a range of insurances. A personal service is offered giving professional advice. Jargon is too often the bane of our lives, not least of all when it comes to understanding what a policy includes, and equally important, what it excludes. That “We cut through jargon” is indeed welcome news.

As an independent broker, the advice is impartial and founded on meeting the customers’ needs.

With convenient town centre premises, Howden is easy to access. In 2024 this business won the Insurance Broker of the Decade Award from the British Insurance Awards 2024. Boasting over 900,000 policy holders across their wider business, gives Howden the ability to negotiate great terms with insurers.

If you need to make claim on a policy taken out with Howden’s advice, help is at hand to negotiate the way through any such claim.

Taking advice is so important, especially when it comes to insurance. One might say the ‘it is better to be safe than sorry’ to have the right insurance at the right price.