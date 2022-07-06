A brand new coffee shop is opening in The Mall tomorrow – with a focus on organically sourced and Fairtrade ingredients.

Esquires the Organic Coffee Co is set to open its doors on July 7.

Esquires the Organic Coffee Co

Aiden Keegan, CEO of Esquires said: “We can’t wait to deliver delicious coffee and food to such a bright and lively community like Luton. Esquires has a long history of providing excellent service; you are guaranteed to find friendly and well-trained staff who are eager to answer any burning questions coffee aficionados may have.

“We think everyone will love the cosy atmosphere at this new shop, so if you’re in Luton, head down to Esquires for a signature hot beverage.”