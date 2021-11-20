Everything's looking TipTop as new outlet store opens at The Mall Luton

The Mall Luton has welcomed new store TipTop Outlet to the centre, with the retailer opening its doors on Thursday to eager customers looking for shoes, clothes, and accessories.

Shoppers will also be able to get their hands on limited-edition lines not readily available in other stores. Items such as the Nike Jordan Limited Edition trainers that usually are not on sale within stores in the UK will be one of the first of a selection of unique offers at the shop.

Manager of TipTop Outlet, Mutaz Alhejoj, said: "We are excited to unveil the store after working hard to get it ready over the past couple of months. TipTop is a great place to find your next pair of favourite trainers but also to browse through our collections of branded clothes and accessories. Exclusively for the opening, we have secured many pairs of the Nike Jordan Limited Edition released in 2021. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to our store."

TipTop Outlet

The opening of TipTop, situated opposite H&M, comes in the same week as the newly extended Primark store fully opens at The Mall as reported here.

Roy Greening, Mall Luton general manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tiptop Outlet to The Mall. Their unique and exciting offer is a fantastic addition to our already impressive line-up here at the centre.

“With the opening of the extended Primark store this week, and the opening of TipTop, all just in time for the festive season, we hope shoppers will love discovering the new lines and brands now available here."