Free shoes for first 25 customers as Deichmann reopens in Luton Point after £280k revamp
Shoe store, Deichmann, will unveil its newly renovated premises tomorrow (October 15) after having a £280,000 facelift.
And to mark the reopening, there will be offers and giveaways on Saturday, October 19, like 50 per cent off selected lines and ‘spin the wheel’ for extra discounts.
The first 25 people who turn up on the day will get a free pair of shoes – up to £30.
Simon Wilson, Director at Deichmann UK said: “We’re really pleased to be opening this new store and bring our great value offering to Luton. We have an extensive range of brands and footwear for the whole family available and we’re looking forward to customers discovering all that the new Luton store has to offer.”
The new store will stock footwear for men, women and children including brands like adidas, Nike, Skechers, Puma and Fila.
