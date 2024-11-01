It's a yes: Businesses across Luton celebrate positive BID ballot result

Businesses across Luton have voted in favour of renewing their status as a Business Improvement District (BID) – securing £2.2 million to be spent on continuing to improve the trading environment and represent business interests over the next five years.

This positive result follows many months of planning, in-depth interviews, surveys and a month-long ballot in which businesses in the town centre were asked to vote on the proposals.

82% of votes cast voted in favour of the BID Renewal Ballot by total number of businesses, and 88% of votes cast voted in favour of the BID by Rateable Value. This is an even better result than the previous ballot in 2019.

The BID has provided a range of support to businesses over the last five years. This has included an Ambassador, targeted street cleaning, floral displays and new lighting, new public street furniture and artwork and events to drive footfall such as character meet and greets.

Luton BID will be in place for a new five-year term

As a result of the yes vote, the renewal of Luton BID will commence on the 1st January 2025 and businesses with a rateable value of £12,001 or above will pay a levy based upon their rateable value, creating a collective fund of more than £2.2 million to spend over the next five years.

The plans were spearheaded and driven by the Board of business representatives from across the town, supported by pfbb UK, who develop and deliver Business Improvement Districts across the country.

Speaking about the ‘Yes’ vote, Chair of the BID Gavin O’Brien, said: “This is fantastic news for Luton and a huge congratulations must go to all the businesses which rallied and joined forces to ensure we secured a yes vote in our renewal ballot. Thanks must go to all those businesses that engaged in the process by sharing their ideas and opinions on how we can work together to improve the area and who, ultimately, voted in favour of the plans to support each other in these challenging and uncertain times”.

“The BID’s business plan, which businesses were being asked to vote on, has been designed to address the issues which came up during the lengthy consultations with many of the businesses in the BID area, from the small independent businesses to large national businesses.”

“The money will now be spent through the three key strategic objectives and their related activities.”

The project team are now looking forward to delivering more great initiatives and projects over the next five years and building on the work to date. This will see the BID working closely with others and supporting businesses to take advantage of the exciting developments of the Stage and the Power Court Football Stadium.

For more information and to view the new BID business plan, please visit www.lutonbid.org