Jobs boost for Luton as VFM confirms it will be opening soon at former Debenhams store

Up to 35 jobs are being created in Luton after a homewares company has announced it is to take over the old Debenhams site.

VFM Home Living will be opening in Luton The Mall shopping centre in the second week of October.

Sales director Mark Davies said: "Here at VFM we were attracted to Luton based on its thriving and growing community and we believe that our business is the perfect fit for customers in the town, and the site that Debenhams occupied is the perfect size to showcase our Homeware ranges with a mix of exciting national and local concessions.

The new store is opening in October

"The VFM brand knows no boundaries and offers the latest quality and fashion at outstanding value for your home.

"We are not just sofas and furniture we are all about the latest trends at value prices, we offer the latest statements for your home offering high quality products without the usual high price tag if you need quality bedding, towels, cushions, pictures, mirrors, candles, Christmas gifts along with many other trendy Home accessories, we have it all under one roof for you.at up to 70% of high-street prices

"We are opening during the second week in October, so come down and see our store manager Gail Chandler and her friendly team in store who will be more than happy to show you around."

Debenhams closed its doors in May in the town.

The Debenhams unit