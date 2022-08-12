Luton shopkeeper fined for selling illicit tobacco

Shomsu Miah, sold illicit tobacco from his shop, Naima Cash and Carry Ltd in Dunstable Road, Luton

A Luton shopkeeper has been fined after admitting selling illicit tabacco.

Shomsu Miah, 55, of Leagrave Road, Luton, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on August 5 on 14 charges of selling illicit tobacco from his shop, Naima Cash and Carry Ltd, Dunstable Road, Luton.

The charges relate to offences committed between July 5, 2021 and February 10, 2022, when ‘non-duty paid’ cigarettes were sold to a test purchaser working on behalf of Trading Standards Officers on 11 different occasions.

Further examination of three of the products sold showed some were unsafe as they would not self-extinguish if discarded.

Miah pleaded guilty to all 14 charges.

The company was fined £100 for each offence with Miah, as company director, also hit with a victim surcharge and costs – totalling £4,580.

Luton Trading Standards is currently investigating and gathering information on the sale of illicit tobacco, shisha and vaping products across Luton.

Councillor Maria Lovell, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services and Community Safety at Luton Council, said “The sale of illicit tobacco evades tax and is unfair to honest traders. Illicit tobacco is also more dangerous than regulated tobacco. Ingredients are unregulated and cigarettes do not extinguish in the same way as regulated products, increasing the risk of house fires.

“The cheaper price also may encourage young people to start smoking and others to continue to smoke. Furthermore, the sale of illicit tobacco also is often linked to other wider organised criminal activity so we must remain vigilant.”