Neville Trust marks 150 years with unprecedented charity support

As Neville Trust Group of Companies celebrates its landmark 150th anniversary, the long-standing family business is making a bold commitment to giving back.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this special year, Neville Trust is extending its support to not just one, but four deserving charities—both national and local—through an ambitious programme of fundraising and volunteering.

Neville Trust, which has been a key employer in the region since 1875, operates across construction, joinery, and funeral services through its businesses Neville Special Projects, Neville Joinery, and Neville Funerals. To mark this major milestone, the company has chosen to champion Dementia UK, Schoolreaders, Mind Bedfordshire, and Keech Hospice, dedicating 2025 to raising funds and providing hands-on support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Trumper, Director and fifth-generation family member at Neville Trust Group of Companies, said: “Each year we choose a charity for our team to support, but this year we’ve decided to commit to four as part of our milestone anniversary. Charity is a key part of our Trust’s ethos and the organisations we choose to support play a vital role in the care and support of our local community. It is important to us that we do what we can to support those around us and recognise the efforts of key local and national organisations.

L-R Alex Trumper (6th Gen. Neville family member), Ian Trumper (Director), Vicky (Director & 5th Gen. Neville family member), James Trumper (Apprentice Quantity Surveyor, Neville Special Projects & 6th Gen. Neville)

“Charity and community are at the heart of what we do and already members of the team have set the fundraising wheels in motion. As we mark our 150th anniversary, we’re not only focusing on four key charities, but we’ve also launched our 150 volunteer days scheme where Nevilles employees will all contribute towards 150 days of volunteering throughout the year. We’re focused on our strong community ties and choose to celebrate our journey as a business through our initiatives and charity support.”

Continuing its long-standing local support for Keech Hospice and Schoolreaders, the Trust has chosen to recognise the impressive work of these charities within its local area. Mind Bedfordshire is also a regional pick for the Trust, which is committed to promoting better conversation around mental wellbeing.

Vicky Trumper has supported Schoolreaders locally to help young people learning to read, but the company as a whole will be focusing on supporting this mission throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky commented: “I’m proud to support Schoolreaders’ vision by going into one of our local primary schools and listening to children read. Our team is dedicated to charity support – from team football tournaments to skydiving, our team has completed it all. So, this year we’re delighted to see the fundraising and volunteering suggestions have already come flooding in, ready for us to get stuck in!

“To make this year extra special, we have added some national charity support into our plan with Dementia UK. This is something close to a number of our staff who have caring responsibilities and additionally through the funeral side of our business, we see first-hand the challenges this charity tackles which is why we want to do our part to support it. For carers, dementia nurses and patients alike, we’re pleased to be fundraising for a charity having such a positive impact.”

The Trust will also be marking its 150th anniversary year with a Recipe book to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. These recipes have been donated to the Group of Companies by employees, members of their families, friends and members of the local community.

For information about Neville Trust Group of Companies, and its 150th year celebrations, follow this link: https://www.nevilletrust.co.uk/celebrating-150-years