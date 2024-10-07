Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire

Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP is back with her fourth annual Small Business Awards and nominations are now open.

Rachel Hopkins MP’s initiative shines a light on the small businesses and their owners to encourage people to buy local.

And this year, the awards will include businesses in South Bedfordshire following the change in constituencies in the July general election.

People can nominate businesses for categories including retail, health, beauty and leisure; trade services; hospitality; professional services; and creative industries.

Rachel Hopkins MP said: “I’m proud to launch this years’ Luton South & South Bedfordshire Small Business Awards to celebrate local small businesses’ contribution to our constituency.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy and play a vital role in our communities, be they urban or rural. Through these awards I have been pleased to celebrate such a wide range of businesses. I’m looking forward to seeing the range of nominees and visiting this year’s winners on Small Business Saturday!”