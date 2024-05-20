Put your food and drinks business on the map for Luton’s Big Weekend punters
Do you own a pub, bar, restaurant or takeaway in Luton?
You could get some social media promotion ahead of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, thanks to Luton’s Business Improvement District (BID).
Luton BID is running a food and drink campaign, and has invited businesses to get in touch to promote their products and any offers before thousands of music fans dawn on the town.
You can contact the BID here with images and details about your promotions to feature on their social media pages.