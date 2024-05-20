Put your food and drinks business on the map for Luton’s Big Weekend punters

Radio 1's Big Weekend comes to Luton this week! Picture: Luton BID

Do you own a pub, bar, restaurant or takeaway in Luton?

You could get some social media promotion ahead of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, thanks to Luton’s Business Improvement District (BID).

Luton BID is running a food and drink campaign, and has invited businesses to get in touch to promote their products and any offers before thousands of music fans dawn on the town.

