Community celebrates together at Dunstable Town Council’s Big Lunch

Dunstable’s Big Lunch seaside themed party was held on Tuesday 11 June in Grove House Gardens which saw around 120 over 65 year olds come together for an afternoon of friendship, food, and entertainment.

Paul Hodson, the Town Clerk and Chief Executive of Dunstable Town Council spoke about the importance of eating together as he opened the event. Dunstable Town Mayor, Councillor Louise O’ Riordan was in attendance and closed the event with an inspiring address and drawing the raffle.

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed performances from Kaley Sings, Sharon Wallace Holdstock, and Somethin’ Else, who kept everyone entertained and everyone joined in with a bit of singing and dancing.

Dunstable Town Mayor Councillor Louise O’ Riordan said ‘’The Big Lunch is a shining example of what makes our community so special. It’s heartwarming to see so many people come together, share stories, and create memories. I want to thank everyone who attended, participated, and worked behind the scenes to make this event such a wonderful success.’’

Everyone singing and dancing along to duo Somethin' Else