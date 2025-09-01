Launch of innovative Mockingbird model to help strengthen fostering families in Luton

Mockingbird was launched at a recent fun day. Photo: Luton Council

Luton Council’s fostering service has officially launched the innovative Mockingbird Family Model, a new way of supporting foster families that places community and connection at its heart.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mockingbird, a global award winning and pioneering programme led by The Fostering Network in the UK, delivers sustainable foster care. It is an evidence-based model structured around the support and relationships an extended family provides.

The model nurtures the relationships between children, young people and foster families supporting them to build a resilient and caring community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by a hub home carer and liaison worker, the constellation communityoffers vital peer support and guidance alongside social activities and sleepovers to strengthen relationships and permanence.

The launch took place at the Fostering Service’s summer fun day, where foster carers, children in care and care leavers came together to celebrate this exciting initiative.

Following funding from Department of Education the service will be launching its first constellation, which will bring together seven to eight foster families supported by an experienced hub home carer.

Councillor Umme Ali, portfolio holder with responsibility for children’s services, said: “The Mockingbird family model will improve the lives of our children and our carers by creating a strong, supportive community for Luton’s foster families.

“By bringing carers, children and young people together around a central hub home, it helps build lasting relationships, reduces isolation, and gives families the stability they need to thrive.”