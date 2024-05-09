Local volunteer nominated for prestigious National Diversity Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ali Aklakul Islam a local volunteer nominated for the prestigious NationalDiversity Award 2024.

The National Diversity Awards (NDA) is an esteemed ceremony that celebrates positive role models, entrepreneurs, and community organisations dedicated to promoting equality and diversity. Held annually at various venues across the United Kingdom, the NDA recognises individuals and groups making significant contributions within the equality and diversity sector.

Ali Aklakul Islam, a community activist born and raised in Luton, has been actively volunteering for the past 20 years. His tireless efforts and dedication to his community have not gone unnoticed.

Recently, Ali was nominated by a member of the public for the Positive Role Model Award for the Race, Religion & Faith category, sponsored by the Open University. Upon receiving the news of his nomination, Ali expressed his gratitude, stating that he felt honoured, privileged, and humbled by the recognition. He received an email informing him of his nomination for this prestigious national award.

For Ali, the nomination itself is a testament to the impact of his work, regardless of whether he is shortlisted to go on to the final round. Ali's journey as a community activist and volunteer began in his hometown of Luton. Over the years, he has dedicated his time and energy to various causes, working tirelessly to promote equality, diversity, and inclusion. His work has not only made a difference within his community but has also inspired others to get involved and make a positive impact.

The Positive Role Model Award for Race, Religion & Faith recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting understanding and acceptance across different racial, religious, and faith-based communities. Ali's nomination for this award is a reflection of his commitment to fostering harmony and unity among people from diverse backgrounds. For Ali, the nomination is more than just an acknowledgment of his work, it is a validation of the values he holds dear. His dedication to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion has touched the lives of many, and his nomination for the NDA serves as a reminder of the positive impact individuals can have when they come together to create change.