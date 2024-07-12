Locals team up in attempt to beat National Three Peaks record time for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are attempting to break the record of the quickest time for the National Three Peaks, all for Palestine. The Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, often within 24 hours. The total walking distance is 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent is 3064 meters (10,052ft) - The total driving distance is 462 miles. Current record to break is in under 14 hours and 36 minutes.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Palestine: Amer Nazir & Abuzar Kazmi both from Luton, will embark on a formidable quest to conquer the record for the National Three Peaks Challenge. This isn't just a test of endurance and determination; it’s a mission to raise vital funds for the people of Palestine.

With each summit reached, our climber proudly waves the Palestinian flag, a symbol of hope and solidarity, from the peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon. Each wave of the flag represents a step closer to providing essential aid and relief to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this journey isn't one taken alone. It’s an invitation for everyone to join in a movement of solidarity and support. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to our goal. Sharing this story across social media amplifies the message, inspiring others to contribute to this noble cause. Your encouragement fuels the climb, turning every 'like' and 'share' into a powerful act of kindness.

The Challengers

We urge you to be part of this journey. Support the fundraiser, spread the word, and motivate others to donate. Together, we can reach new heights—not just on the peaks of mountains, but in the hearts and lives of the Palestinian people. Your generosity and support can transform an arduous trek into a beacon of hope and change.

To donate to the fundraiser please visit: justgiving.com/campaign/n3p