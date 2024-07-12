Locals team up in attempt to beat National Three Peaks record time for charity
Team Palestine: Amer Nazir & Abuzar Kazmi both from Luton, will embark on a formidable quest to conquer the record for the National Three Peaks Challenge. This isn't just a test of endurance and determination; it’s a mission to raise vital funds for the people of Palestine.
With each summit reached, our climber proudly waves the Palestinian flag, a symbol of hope and solidarity, from the peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon. Each wave of the flag represents a step closer to providing essential aid and relief to those in need.
But this journey isn't one taken alone. It’s an invitation for everyone to join in a movement of solidarity and support. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to our goal. Sharing this story across social media amplifies the message, inspiring others to contribute to this noble cause. Your encouragement fuels the climb, turning every 'like' and 'share' into a powerful act of kindness.
We urge you to be part of this journey. Support the fundraiser, spread the word, and motivate others to donate. Together, we can reach new heights—not just on the peaks of mountains, but in the hearts and lives of the Palestinian people. Your generosity and support can transform an arduous trek into a beacon of hope and change.
To donate to the fundraiser please visit: justgiving.com/campaign/n3p
