Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards 2024 recognise inspirational heroes from the area

Inspirational young people, educators and local charities were just some of those recognised at this year’s Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards, which were held earlier this month.

Now into their 15th year, the awards celebrate the stories of those from around the region who make a difference to the lives of others.

On an evening that also saw local community projects honoured for their efforts, the highlights included young activist Zoubair Aouam taking home the Winner of Winners Award, and Tom Scanlon collecting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We are proud that we have once again been able to share and celebrate the achievements of those whose acts of service to the community make a positive impact,” said Mostaque Koyes MBE, founder of the Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards.

Biscot Peace and Wellbeing Hub took home the Mark West Award for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.Biscot Peace and Wellbeing Hub took home the Mark West Award for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.
“Through the awards, we are humbled to have this opportunity to tell the stories of our community heroes and organisations.”

Darren Whiley (Community Champion), Angela Da Silva (Service with a Smile), Hanif Hasnat (Role Model of the Year), Philip Turner (Healthcare Hero), Hasifa Sajawal (Caring Hero), Paul Hammond (Heritage Award), Bilal Farooq (Business Person of the Year) and Barbara Roberts (Volunteer of the Year) were just some of those picking up individual awards.

Nic Ponsonby (Charity Champion), Lisa Phee (Educator of the Year), Zoubair Aouam (Individual Achievement) also were winners on the evening, with Muddasar Hussain and Deniece Dobson sharing the Helping Hand Award.

Maddison Spencer won the Channelle Pickford Award that recognises young people.

Tom Scanlon was honoured on the evening with the Lifetime Achievement AwardTom Scanlon was honoured on the evening with the Lifetime Achievement Award
Charity of the Year went to Women’s Aid in Luton, with other winners including Aegis Support Services (Community Business of the Year), Road Victims Trust (Community Project of the Year), Desi Fest Luton (Arts Award) and Biscot Peace and Wellbeing Hub (Mark West Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award) and Maidenhall PTA (Mayor’s Award).

Paul Kehoe CBE, Chair of Luton Rising, said: “The work carried out by these brilliant people is rewarded, by their peers saying ‘well done, you have done a fantastic job.

"Rising is proud to be a part of the process.”

Each year, there are a series of fundraising initiatives take place in the lead-up to the event that go towards the awards’ charitable cause.

Zoubair Aouam collected the Winner of Winner Award.Zoubair Aouam collected the Winner of Winner Award.
This year, £48,000 was raised to go towards the Curry Kitchen initiative, aimed at supporting the town’s vulnerable individuals.

Mostaque added: “I want to thank our supporters, including our wonderful sponsors, for enabling us the opportunity to share these amazing achievements.”

