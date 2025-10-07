Luton raises the red flags of domestic abuse in new campaign

A bold new campaign tackling domestic abuse was launched this weekend in Luton.

Created by Women’s Aid, Luton Council’s Public Health team, and developed by creative agency Mediazoo, ‘Raising Red, Flying Green’ uses red and green flags to highlight the warning signs of abuse and champion healthy relationships.

The launch brought together Luton’s MPs, Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen, Bedfordshire PPC, John Tizard, councillors, local domestic abuse organisations and businesses at Luton Town Hall on Friday (3 October).

Attendees heard powerful speeches highlighting the importance of the campaign and raising awareness of domestic abuse by Gaby Price, Chief Executive Officer, Women’s Aid Luton; Councillor Maria Lovell MBE, Portfolio Holder for Women, Equalities and Community Safety and Jodi Summer Williams, Creative Director, Mediazoo.

In addition to the launch event, the campaign will raise awareness through social media, bus ads, digital screens, window stencils, posters and community outreach, and is designed to spark vital conversations in groups most at risk:

young women (14–24) who experience the highest rates of domestic abuse but often lack awareness of coercive control

older women (60+) whose experiences are often hidden, with abuse beginning or worsening in later life

women in faith-based communities who may face additional barriers to speaking up such as stigma, shame and rejection

A new website, raisingredflyinggreen.co.uk, has also been launched to give residents across Luton access to potentially life-saving advice, resources and support.

Councillor Maria Lovell MBE, Portfolio Holder for Women, Equalities and Community Safety, said: “Domestic abuse devastates lives, shattering the safety, health and wellbeing of victims and families. Too often, people don’t recognise that what they’re experiencing is abuse until it’s too late.

“This campaign is about helping our community to spot the ‘red flags’ - signs of controlling or harmful behaviour and giving people the confidence to speak up, seek help, and recognise what a loving, respectful relationship should look like.”

Gaby Price, Chief Executive Officer of Women’s Aid Luton said: “If this campaign helps just one person feel seen, heard, or safe enough to reach out, that’s enough. But we hope it does far more. ‘Raising Red, Flying Green’ is about showing survivors they’re not alone, and that Luton stands with them.”

The campaign was developed by Mediazoo, an award-winning creative agency specialising in behaviour change.

Jodi Summer Williams, Creative Director at Mediazoo, said:" Behaviour change is never easy, but this campaign aims to do the seemingly impossible and truly shift the dial. Our two-pronged approach uses red flags to expose abusive behaviour that often hide in plain sight and green to offer support.

“What we’ve launched in Luton is a UK first, it’s bold, direct and impossible to ignore. It doesn’t soften the truth; it shows abuse for what it is and dares people to see it. This isn’t just a local campaign; It’s a line in the sand. Now, the rest of the country needs to catch up!”

Raising Red, Flying Green campaign builds on Bedfordshire’s growing, collaborative approach to tackling violence against women and girls. It sits alongside pioneering initiatives such as Project Vigilant which detects and deters predatory behaviour in the night-time economy and Mary Seacole Housing Association’s perpetrator accommodation programme, supported by a strong local network of organisations including Women’s Aid Luton, Stepping Stones, All Women’s Centre, Trauma Healing Collective and the Ebonista Project.