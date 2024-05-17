Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over a hundred Lutonians gathered in Wardown Park to remember the forced mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948

On Saturday, May 10th, 2024 around a hundred people turned out to attend a sombre vigil to mark the Nakba Day anniversary.

Waving flags and dressed in colours of Palestine, the event was attended by Muslims and non-Muslims alike including many families with children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vigil, held in Wardown Park, was organised by the Luton branches of PSC and Friends of Al-Aqsa.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The gathering was addressed by Muslim and Christian faith leaders and included speeches by several Palestinians who re-counted personal stories of anguish and forced displacement of their families in 1948 during the seismic event known in Arabic as “the catastrophe”.