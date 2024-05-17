Luton Remembers: 'The Nakba'
On Saturday, May 10th, 2024 around a hundred people turned out to attend a sombre vigil to mark the Nakba Day anniversary.
Waving flags and dressed in colours of Palestine, the event was attended by Muslims and non-Muslims alike including many families with children.
The vigil, held in Wardown Park, was organised by the Luton branches of PSC and Friends of Al-Aqsa.
The gathering was addressed by Muslim and Christian faith leaders and included speeches by several Palestinians who re-counted personal stories of anguish and forced displacement of their families in 1948 during the seismic event known in Arabic as “the catastrophe”.
The crowd was addressed by Tareq Khamis of Luton PSC, Reverend Luke Larner and Imam Rayhan of Zuhri Academy and ended with prayers, recitation of poetry and chants of ‘free Palestine’.