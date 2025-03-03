Luton Town teams up with poet to inspire young fans to write about their club

A national project to tackle record low levels of writing skills is being supported by Luton Town FC to inspire a new generation of writers.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town FC Community Trust and Luton poet, Naz Knight, are teaming up as part of the A Poem for your Club scheme, funded by The Compton Poetry Fund.

They will work with the community, including young football fans, to create the poem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton is one of five communities given the chance to participate in the project launched by the National Literacy Trust and Arts Council England. The aim is improve investment in cultural opportunities which can have a positive impact on vital skills including writing and creativity.

Local poet Naz Knight

Luton based poet Naz Knight, workshop facilitator, and holistic health practitioner has been chosen as Luton Town’s poet-in-residence and will run workshops from this month until summer to unlock fans’ creative writing potential in the non-traditional environment of a stadium.

Naz said: “I was born, raised and made in Luton, so I am truly excited about A Poem for Your Club, as it offers a vibrant platform to connect with our community through the power of words.

"Football and sports provide one of the last spaces where people can express their emotions freely and without judgment. By combining this openness with the transformative power of poetry, we can foster connection and unity, elevating the sense of togetherness in our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Poem for your Club was designed in response to declining writing levels and a lack of engaging opportunities, focused on inspiring a love of creative writing in children, families, and others in the local community. The National Literacy Trust has spent 20 years using football as “literacy by stealth” tool to engage young people with reading and writing, including a two-decade long partnership with the Premier League.

Bert Klemmer, Programmes Manager (Education, Learning &; Employability), Luton Town FC Community Trust, said: “Luton Town FC Community Trust is excited to be part of Poem for your Club project and working together with National Literacy Trust and Naz Knight to provide an opportunity for Luton Town fans from across generations and from different communities to come together to tell their stories and have them recognised and celebrated through poetry.

“The power of poetry cannot be underestimated, and we are looking forward to Naz’s workshops and running series of events."

At the end of the project, which will coincide with the end of the football season, Luton Town will have a poem crafted by the local community, which will reflect the spirit and cultures of the fans and can be displayed in the club to inspire others and reinforce local pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, added: “It’s great that the five football clubs involved in A Poem for Your club are based in some of our priority places where we are aiming to increase our investment and cultural engagement.

"Football and poetry share a common use of language to express devotion and this project is a fantastic opportunity to engage everyone in celebrating their local culture in both the classroom and on the terraces. I look forward to seeing the final poems at the end of the football season.”