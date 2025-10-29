Remembrance events taking place in Luton

Luton Council is proud to announce two remembrance events in the town to commemorate Remembrance Day and Armistice Day this year.

These occasions provide important moments of national reflection, remembering the sacrifices of past generations and honouring all those who continue to serve in the Armed Forces today.

Remembrance Sunday – 9 November

On Sunday 9 November, the annual Remembrance Sunday Parade will set off from Park Street West at 10.40am, marching towards the Town Hall for a short service at 11am led by Pastor Lloyd Denny.

Remembrance Sunday commemorations outside the Town Hall in 2024

The service will include prayers, participation from civic leaders, the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial, and a moment of silent reflection to remember those who gave their lives in service.

Armistice Day – 11 November

On Tuesday 11 November, a brief Armistice Day service will take place on the steps of the Town Hall.

Civic dignitaries and members of the public are invited to gather shortly before 11am, when Rev Mike Jones, Vicar of St Mary’s Church, Luton, will lead proceedings.

The Last Post will then be sounded before a two-minute silence, followed by the singing of the National Anthem to conclude the commemoration.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of the Council, said: “As the country comes together to remember our servicemen and women, we have the opportunity here in Luton to share in these poignant moments together outside the Town Hall on both Sunday and Tuesday.

“These town centre events are always very well supported by residents, and we warmly invite everyone to join us as we honour those who have lost their lives and those who continue to serve our country today.”

Please note we are also aware of two other services in Luton:

a service of remembrance on Sunday 9 November at the Marsh Road War Memorial, starting at 11am

a service on 11 November at the War Memorial in Stopsley, starting at 11am