Richard Fuller MP speaks at Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Conservatives annual dinner at Dunstable Downs

Local Conservatives from Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Association welcomed Richard Fuller, MP for North Bedfordshire, as the Guest Speaker at their Annual Dinner held last Friday at the Dunstable Downs Golf Club

Richard was greeted by Councillor Nigel Young, Chairman of the Association, and introduced to members of the Association and their guests, who enjoyed his informative and engaging address, with a good mix of updates and perhaps some light-hearted moments, like the mention of “Rachel from Accounts.” His experience and diverse roles, from being a former Economic Secretary to the Treasury to his current position of the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasurer, gave him a unique perspective to share with the attendees.

Richard served as the Member of Parliament for Bedford from 2010 to 2017 and was elected as the MP for NE Bedfordshire in December 2019 and re-elected as the MP for North Bedfordshire in 2024. He has been a member of the Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee and briefly, the Public Accounts Committee. He served as Economic Secretary to the Treasury from July to October 2022 and from July to October 2024 he was the Interim Chairman of the Conservative Party.

It’s also nice to see that despite Andrew Selous' absence, he sent his best wishes, showing his continued connection with the community. Andrew was MP for SW Beds for 23 years, he lost his seat in the 2024 general election.

The blend of political updates and personal connections makes these events special.

