Students tackle suicide prevention

By Katie Vaughan
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:49 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:42 GMT
PKPK
PK
Accounting students from the University of Reading are raising vital funds for the national charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide in memory of their friend and fellow student from Luton.

On Sunday 24 November they will head to their local pitch to take part in a charity football match.

Their goal is to increase awareness of suicide prevention and raise vital funds in memory of Piratheesh Karunakaran from Luton. Better known to them as PK, he sadly passed away in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The match will take place at the Whiteknights Campus of the university and will see many of PK’s friends and classmates play in an 11 a-side tournament.

PAPYRUS says suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK and around 200 teenagers are lost to suicide every year.

Sean Hernandez, a close friend of PK’s said: “Supporting PAPYRUS is very important to us because he was a huge part of our lives, he always had a smile on his face and a warm embrace.

“We are really looking forward to raising money, increasing awareness of suicide prevention, and helping to save young lives.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Generous fundraising helps PAPYRUS to run a confidential helpline service, HOPELINE247, which offers practical advice and support to young people who are struggling with life and anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.

HOPELINE247 is staffed by trained professionals and offers a telephone, text and email service.

Fundraising also helps PAPYRUS to offer suicide prevention initiatives in local communities, supports a network of volunteers and enables the charity to offer training to individuals and organisations across the UK.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 88247, or email: [email protected]

You can support Sean and the other students on their fundraising journey here.

Related topics:StudentsLuton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice