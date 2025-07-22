University partners with Bedford Borough Council to drive business growth and innovation

A new collaboration between the University of Bedfordshire and Bedford Borough Council is set to support urban and rural businesses in the Bedford Borough area to innovate, grow, and build long-term resilience.

The UKSPF: Bedford Borough Business Growth & Innovation Support programme, which has received £40,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will provide practical support tailored to the unique challenges faced by businesses in the area. Whether organisations are looking to develop new products or services, enter new markets, reduce operational costs, recruit and retain skilled staff, or respond to environmental and sustainability demands, the programme is designed to deliver impactful, real-world solutions.

Businesses taking part will gain access to fully funded, in-person and online group-based workshops aimed at building essential business capabilities. Additionally, the University will provide personalised one-to-one business advice and specialist consultancy sessions with subject-matter experts, offering tailored guidance and strategic insight. These flexible support options are designed to help business leaders address both day-to-day operational issues and longer-term growth opportunities, ensuring that innovation is practical, achievable, and embedded in their business models.

Rhidian Lewis, University Apprenticeship Lead within the University of Bedfordshire’s Research & Innovation Service, said: “The University of Bedfordshire makes a significant social and economic contribution to both the local and national economy, and we are well placed to support business engagement. We work with over 800 private sector organisations each year and have attracted over £20 million in business regeneration funding in recent years.

“This new partnership with Bedford Borough Council reflects our commitment to nurturing business-led innovation and growth across the region. By working strategically with local stakeholders, we aim to deliver a positive, long-lasting impact on the business community and drive forward our shared vision for economic prosperity.”

This project is the start of a growing and meaningful collaboration between Bedford Borough Council and the University of Bedfordshire, aimed at unlocking local business potential through shared expertise. It offers a clear and practical route for the University to work hand-in-hand with the Council and local enterprises, bringing together academic insight and real-world business challenges to drive long-term regional growth.

The University’s role in this programme highlights its ongoing mission to bridge the gap between academic expertise and business practice. In partnership with Bedford Borough Council, this initiative will help businesses across the Borough take confident steps toward innovation, resilience, and sustainable success.

Councillor Andrea Spice, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity at Bedford Borough Council, said, “This exciting partnership with the University of Bedfordshire demonstrates our commitment to supporting local businesses to innovate, grow, and build resilience. By combining academic expertise with practical, tailored business support, we are providing vital resources to help Bedford Borough’s urban and rural enterprises thrive in a competitive and changing economy. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund investment will empower businesses to develop new products, enter new markets, and respond to sustainability challenges, ensuring long-term prosperity for our community.”

For further information about UKSPF: Bedford Borough Business Growth & Innovation Support, please visit www.beds.ac.uk/ukspf-bedford