A Level celebrations at The Shared Learning Trust Sixth Form

Students at The Shared Learning Trust are delighted with their A Level results, reflecting two years of hard work and commitment.

The Shared Learning Trust Sixth Form offers a large variety of A Level and vocational courses to students, including sporting pathways with Luton Town Football Club and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. Students have achieved impressive results at the sixth form which is situated over two campuses; The Chalk Hills Academy and The Stockwood Park Academy.

Several notable individual performances include Rofaida, who attained A*, A, A in maths, biology and chemistry and is looking forward to studying medicine at Imperial College, London.

Rahat, who achieved A, A, B in maths, chemistry and biology and will study pharmacy at the University of Manchester. Rahat credited his results to his inspiring teachers at The Chalk Hills Academy, saying “my teachers have been really knowledgeable in maths and science, and I’ve really enjoyed their lessons throughout my time at the school”.

Associate Vice Principal, Sadaf Ahmed, said. “The success of our students is a result of many different factors; from their hard work to the dedication of our staff, who create a challenging but supportive environment, helping our students achieve their goals. I am incredibly proud of all our students. They are more than just a grade; they are inspiring and talented, and we wish them all the best for their next steps.”

Another notable success was Roxana who achieved 93% in her English Literature to achieve A* after arriving at The Stockwood Park Academy in year 10, speaking little English. Roxana has gained a place to study Law at university. Roxana said, “The teachers at Stockwood have pushed me to where I am now, the hard work has been worth it. I am so looking forward to following my passion to study Law.”

Ian Sudbery, Vice Principal, added: “Our focus, as always, remains on supporting our students to progress to the next stage of their lives, whether that be in higher education, apprenticeships or employment”.

The Sixth Form, which currently has over 250 students, is part of The Shared Learning Trust, a family of schools based in Luton and Central Bedfordshire. The trust would like to congratulate all their students for their results.