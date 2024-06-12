BAFTA-winning graduate shares industry advice with students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sid Cole recently stopped by campus.

BAFTA award-winning producer and University of Bedfordshire graduate, Sid Cole, recently returned to campus to inspire the next generation of media professionals by sharing his industry experience and knowledge as part of a Media Junction event.

During the session, Sid – who graduated from Bedfordshire with a degree in Media Performance – engaged students from the School of Arts & Creative Industries with an in-depth discussion about his career journey, sharing his highlights along with providing advice on navigating the competitive landscape of the TV and film industry.

Speaking about the event, Sid said: “It was an honour to be invited to return to the University. Having been in the intake of the inaugural Media Performance degree in the 90s, it was fabulous to see the evolution of the Arts & Creative department over the intervening years. The innovative engagement of the latest technologies proved to me just how the students had kept pace with the constant and rapid changes across all sides of the creative industries.”

Sid Cole and students

During his studies, Sid was also part of the creative team for the University’s on-campus radio station Luton FM – now known as Radio LaB – which was also the starting ground for a number of successful Bedfordshire alumni including BBC Radio 1 presenters Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams.

After graduation, Sid went on to work as a successful Producer for a number of well-known programmes including ‘Blue Peter’ and ‘Big Friday Wind-Up’ – the latter for which he won a Children’s BAFTA.

The Media Junction events take place throughout the academic year and provide students with opportunities to connect with industry leaders, gain practical knowledge, and prepare for successful careers in their chosen fields.

Rachel Clark, Senior Lecturer in Media Performance, added: “It was an absolute pleasure to have Sid back on campus to talk about his journey from his student days into working at the BBC as an Executive Producer. Sid was a memorable student with his passion to become a TV presenter for his favourite show ‘Blue Peter’. He was vibrant, fun loving and a delight to work with and I was delighted to see that he hadn’t changed at all.”

Sid Cole's BAFTA prizes