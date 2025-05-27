Bedfordshire academic displays work at prestigious art exhibition

Work created by an academic from the University of Bedfordshire is currently on show at one of Europe’s most prestigious art and design exhibitions, as part of a campaign group set up after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Noel Douglas, Senior Lecturer in Graphic Design & Animation, has his contribution displayed as part of the powerful installation, ‘Grenfell: Total System Failure’, at this year’s Milan Triennale.

The installation, created in partnership with Grenfell Next of Kin – a collective of families who lost loved ones in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire and who have campaigned tirelessly for justice – includes a striking billboard design by Noel. This piece incorporates augmented reality technology, allowing visitors to use their phones to view clips from the Grenfell Inquiry where officials address their failure to prevent the tragedy.

Noel said: “I was honoured to have my work in the show and to be at the opening ceremony with some of the Next of Kin and I’m pleased the say our collective installation won a prize of being commended by the BEE award prizes for installations within the Triennale.”

Noel (second left) and members of Next of Kin

Noel has collaborated with Next of Kin for many years and, in 2023, produced a series of impactful visuals displayed across London to mark the sixth anniversary of the fire.

The ‘Grenfell: Total System Failure’ installation also includes work by the Sewing For Justice craftivist collective, and renowned artist Chris Ofili, whose painting for Grenfell is also shown in Tate Britain.

Curated under the theme of ‘Inequalities’, the 2025 Milan Triennale will run until November 2025 and is directed by celebrated architect Stefano Boeri. The theme seeks to confront issues of social justice – making the Grenfell installation a poignant feature of the exhibition.