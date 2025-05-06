Brand new special school opens its doors to autistic 4-11 year olds in Luton

Kate Lovegrove, Headteacher

Choice for autistic children aged 4-11 in Luton, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire has been extended with the opening of Claystone School, a brand new special educational needs (SEN) school based in Pepperstock, Luton.

Part of Options Autism, Claystone offers a structured, caring, and individualised learning environment for 48 pupils from Reception to Year 6. The state of the art facilities are housed within expertly refurbished buildings which previously served as the local farm shop.

Commenting on the new provision, inspirational Headteacher, Kate Lovegrove (MLI) who has over 10 years’ experience teaching and leading in SEN schools, said, ‘We are thrilled to welcome our new cohort to our beautiful school. All children have a right to high quality education. Our ethos is simple ‘Embracing Difference leads to Endless Possibilities’, and our focus on individualised learning ensures every child can progress to the best of their abilities. Our exceptional staff and incredible facilities, will be truly transformative for the children.’

Specifically designed to meet the needs of the pupils, the school has eight classrooms, surrounding a central breakout space, along with an assembly hall and canteen. Each class of 6-7 pupils will be supported by a teacher and teaching assistant. An onsite clinical team will provide Speech and Language Therapy, and Occupational Therapy, with access to other specialist therapists to meet each individual child’s need.

Teacher and pupil on nature hunt

In the Immersive classroom, the very latest in digital learning innovation, pupils can explore and interact with virtual content. Some aspects of everyday life, for example a trip to the supermarket, can be challenging for autistic children. By using the virtual, immersive experience, pupils can become accustomed to ‘going shopping’ from the safety and comfort of school, before a trip to the real store.

The soft play area, supervised at all times, provides space for the children to practice their Occupational Therapy skills, supported by clinical staff; or to help pupil’s prepare for the day with Sensory Circuits.

A spacious outside area includes a playground with climbing equipment, with additional areas planned. Explaining this longer-term development, Ms Lovegrove said, ‘We are very fortunate to have the potential and resources to expand our outdoor provision depending on the needs of the pupils. Future plans may include a forest school to explore nature, or an astroturf pitch for year-round sports. We want the children to be part of the decision-making for this next stage.

‘Incorporating the children’s ideas into planning, fosters a sense of community and inclusivity, reinforcing that the school belongs to everyone. We want to create an environment where everyone feels valued and engaged.

‘Our community includes pupils, staff, parents and carers, as well as the local authorities and local community. We greatly appreciate the warm welcome we have received from our neighbours in the village. One of our future goals is to form ties with local businesses, and places in the vicinity that we can visit with the children.

‘A strong partnership with parents and carers is a top priority. There are lots of opportunities for parents to interact with the school through regular coffee mornings, and scheduled pupil-progress meetings to discuss each individual child’s current progress, and plans for further learning and skill development. The teachers also keep parents and carers up to date with their children’s daily development and achievements, using an online platform.

‘Our aim is to make Claystone not just a space for learning, but a community where every child feels valued, understood, and supported to reach their full potential. We provide the tailored education and care that children with SEN deserve, nurturing their unique abilities and helping them thrive both in and beyond the classroom.’

For further information about Claystone School, or for prospective parents to register to attend the upcoming Open Day on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025, for tours of the facilities and to meet the team, please visit: www.claystoneschool.co.uk/open-days/claystone-school-open-day/