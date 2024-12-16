College set to launch after Kirkby Diamond completes deal

Luton is set to get a new independent college after the completion of a major office deal, leading commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond announced today.

Smart Education Pro Ltd has signed a 20-year lease on 16,748 sq ft of office space at The Atrium, at Park Street West in the town centre.

The local education provider has committed to setting up an independent college which will offer a variety of courses in sectors including construction and tourism, as well as basic maths, English and other subjects.

The Atrium, which was previously occupied by De Montfort University, comprises self-contained ground floor and first floor offices. The detached building, formerly used by Whitbread Brewery, has been converted to provide modern office space with extensive parking.

Josh Parello, agency associate at Kirkby Diamond, said: “We are thrilled to announce that, acting on behalf of our client, we have completed the letting of The Atrium to Smart Education Pro, bringing exciting new education and employment opportunities to Luton.

“This is one of the largest office deals in the region this year and by signing a 20-year lease Smart Education Pro has made a major commitment to the town and the thousands of students that will benefit from its wide range of courses.”

Alin Matei, director of Smart Education Pro, said: “We have been operating in the education sector for over seven years and now we are moving forward to establish our own college. We searched the market for a couple of months before deciding on Atrium House as being our first campus.

“The building offers great facilities, starting with the convenient location and ending with the fact that is has a large parking area. I would like to say a big thank you to Josh Parello from Kirby Diamond as he was very helpful all along the process and I hope that for our future campuses we will also work together with him and Kirby Diamond.”

According to Hannah Niven, head of Luton and north Herts agency, the market in Luton is a hive of activity.

“There has been an increase in take up in business parks like Capability Green, which has enjoyed a huge revival in popularity in the last 12 months, with easyJet taking over 50,000 sq ft and two further international operators considering the site. It is refreshing to see the business park now welcoming many new high-quality occupiers, and the fact that the town centre is set to be home to a new independent college is a major boost for Luton,” said Hannah.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.