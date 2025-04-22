Education Secretary visits Luton school as town's free breakfast clubs revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Secretary of State for Education met schoolchildren in Luton today (April 22) as the Government revealed Luton’s free breakfast clubs as part of a new scheme.

Bridget Phillipson MP visited Denbigh Primary School with Rachel Hopkins MP this morning to celebrate their breakfast club. The new initiative gives parents 30 minutes free childcare and makes sure children have a healthy meal to start their school day off right.

The Government published a list of the schools whose pupils will get a free breakfast every day, including Denbigh Primary School, Parklea Primary School, William Austin Junior School, Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are a central part of our Plan for Change. At a time when there is so much pressure on families, they provide real help with the cost of living and ensure children start the day with a nutritious meal.

The Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson MP and Rachel Hopkins MP at Denbigh Primary School. Picture: Rachel Hopkins MP

“On top of the hectic school run, parents should not have to worry about how to balance work and getting their children fed and ready for school. These clubs will break down barriers and help children settle in, focus and get the most out of their learning.

“We are delivering on our promises and giving every child the best start in life while making sure families get the support they need, wherever they live.”

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire added: “We are committed to ensuring every child has the same chance to thrive. A good, healthy breakfast sets children up for the day, ready to focus, socialise and enjoy learning, while also easing the pressure on family finances.”