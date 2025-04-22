Education Secretary visits Luton school as town's free breakfast clubs revealed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bridget Phillipson MP visited Denbigh Primary School with Rachel Hopkins MP this morning to celebrate their breakfast club. The new initiative gives parents 30 minutes free childcare and makes sure children have a healthy meal to start their school day off right.
The Government published a list of the schools whose pupils will get a free breakfast every day, including Denbigh Primary School, Parklea Primary School, William Austin Junior School, Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are a central part of our Plan for Change. At a time when there is so much pressure on families, they provide real help with the cost of living and ensure children start the day with a nutritious meal.
“On top of the hectic school run, parents should not have to worry about how to balance work and getting their children fed and ready for school. These clubs will break down barriers and help children settle in, focus and get the most out of their learning.
“We are delivering on our promises and giving every child the best start in life while making sure families get the support they need, wherever they live.”
Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire added: “We are committed to ensuring every child has the same chance to thrive. A good, healthy breakfast sets children up for the day, ready to focus, socialise and enjoy learning, while also easing the pressure on family finances.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.