Founder of Luton charity which supports children and their families, will be stepping down

The chief executive and founder of the Level Trust in Luton, Jane Malcolm, has announced she is stepping down in the summer

The charity, which has supported children and their families in the town for nine years, worked with nearly 5,000 children last year.

Chair of trustees Francis Steer said: “On behalf of the board of trustees, I want to thank Jane for her many years of service in driving forward our work and wish her well in the future.

Jane Malcolm with the High Sheriff Eric Masih at a recent Level Trust event

“It is particularly poignant for me as Jane and I have been with the charity since its inception and small beginnings to what it has now developed into. Jane should be very proud of what she has achieved.

“Level Trust and the very many families that we have helped over the years are indebted to Jane and indeed the town is a better place for the work of Jane and Level Trust. Jane’s passion for tackling poverty has driven the charity for over nine years.

“Jane will be difficult to replace. However, the trustees have started the process of finding a new chief executive who will take the charity forward as a new chapter opens for us.

“I am confident that we will be able to carry out a smooth transition over the coming months to new leadership and that Level Trust will continue to deliver its ambitious plans for the future.”

Level Trust runs the Uniform Exchange and The Learning Locker initiatives from The Mall, working with schools and community groups to identify families in need.

It also delivers school holiday provision, including the SMASH programme.

“We could not have achieved what we have done over the years without the support and dedication of our supporters, funders and friends in the community,” added Jane.

“I want to thank also the staff and the many volunteers who have supported me in my work at Level Trust, especially over what has been a difficult two years for us all.”