Help lined up for the county's overseas teachers

Teachers from overseas are proving to be vital in the campaign to recruit high-quality staff into Bedfordshire schools. Luton Urban Radio and Chiltern Learning Trust are joining forces to provide them with much-needed guidance and support.

Luton and the rest of Bedfordshire are very much dependent on teachers from overseas to fill vacancies within the county's schools.

Life for these individuals can challenging as they become accustomed to a new location, climate and context for teaching.

Chiltern Learning Trust and Luton Urban Radio are therefore teaming up to make provision for colleagues often hailing from the Caribbean, South Africa or Eastern Europe.

Details of June's Meeting

Spreading good practice in induction, professional guidance and mentoring from local schools, a meeting on Thursday June 6th at 4.30pm will kick off this county-wide initiative at Chiltern Academy in Gypsy Lane, Luton.

Coordinator Paul Hammond commented: "our enquiries show that overseas staff can become isolated as they take up post. Given timely guidance and support we can help them settle down quickly and make the most of their considerable expertise."